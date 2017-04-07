1992 LA RIOTS

ABC News Doc 'Let It Fall' offers unflinching look at 1992 L.A. riots



ABC News Lincoln Square Productions and Oscar winner John Ridley have teamed up to produce Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992, a film that chronicles the events leading up to the 1992 L.A. riots.

The film focuses on the issues of police brutality, racial tension and discrimination in the decade leading up to the 1992 uprising. The story is told through first hand accounts of people who were "caught up in a cascade of rising tension culminating in an explosion of anger and fear after the Rodney King verdict."

Let It Fall is ABC News' first theatrical production and release. The film will premiere in theaters on April 21. It will broadcast on ABC on April 28, one day before the 25th anniversary of the Rodney King verdict.

Watch Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992 Friday, April 28, 9|8c on ABC

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station
