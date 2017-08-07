ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Local puppets on parade

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Paperhand Puppet Intervention was founded in 1998 in Saxapahaw, North Carolina. Using items found around the house, Donovan Zimmerman and Jan Burger, along with several other puppeteers and designers, have created a beautiful menagerie of marionettes, masks, shadow puppets and more.

For 18 years, Paperhand Puppet Intervention has performed and captivated audiences at the Forrest Theater in Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and, more recently, the Carolina Theater of Greensboro.

Information on this years show, "Of Wings and Feet," visit paperhand.org.

