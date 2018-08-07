Lottery players could win a Panthers luxury suite

The North Carolina Education Lottery is teaming up with the Carolina Panthers to give football fans a shot at a luxury suite.The winner would have access to luxury accommodations for 12 people for all home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the 2019 football season.The prize is part of the second Carolina Panthers scratch-off game created by the lottery.Players who purchase a Panthers scratch-off ticket, which has a top prize of $200,000, have to enter that ticket into the lottery's second-chance drawing to be eligible to win the luxury suite."We're excited to bring players another Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "This prize would be a big win for any Panthers fan, and the money raised from ticket sales will be a big win for education."All Carolina Panthers tickets can be entered into three second-chance drawings.In addition to the luxury suite, players have the chance to win a stadium tent tailgating package that includes a stadium tent with 20 tickets to see the Carolina Panthers take on the New York Giants on Oct. 7.Players can also win a behind-the-scenes game experience which includes exclusive access for the winner and a guest, as well as a luxury suite for 14 to watch the Carolina Panthers play the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 25.The deadline to enter the first second-chance drawing is Aug. 31.