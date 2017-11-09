DIRECTOR DENIES ACTRESSES' CHARGE

'PRISON BREAK' STAR ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

The New York Times has publishedabout Louis C.K. in which several women accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.Five women - including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry - allege C.K. either masturbated in front of them, asked to do so or did so over the phone.The Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" is known for his candid, warts-and-all personal humor, which also involves bodily fluids and sex.The New York premiere of C.K.'s controversial new film "I Love You, Daddy" has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian.The distribution company The Orchard said in a statement that the Thursday cancellation was "due to unexpected circumstances." C.K.'s scheduled Friday appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" also has been scrapped.The Woody Allen-esque film tells the story of a successful TV writer-producer that attempts to stop his 17-year-old daughter's growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker.Allegations of questionable sexual behavior have long dogged C.K and he said this summer that he and co-writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.Director Alfonso Arau is dismissing Debra Messing's charge that he demeaned her on the set of her first film, "A Walk in the Clouds."He accused the "Will & Grace" star of "following fashion" with her accusation but that it had "nothing to do with reality."He added that she owed him her career because he picked her from "many, many" actresses.Messing spoke up in February about her experience on the movie, a romance released in 1995 co-starring Keanu Reeves.She had said that Arau and producers had surprised her with a nude scene that she hadn't agreed to in advance. When she complained, she says he told her, "Your job is to get naked and to say the lines. That's it."Arau spoke Wednesday at the premiere of Disney-Pixar's "Coco." The 85-year-old actor and director voices the character of Papa Julio in the film."Prison Break" star Robert Knepper is denying allegations that he forced himself on a costume designer in 1992.Designer Susan Bertram told The Hollywood Reporter that Knepper sexually assaulted her while filming "Gas Food Lodging." She alleges he grabbed her and pushed her against a wall in the actor's trailer. She says she managed to escape.Knepper responded to Bertram's allegations on Instagram, saying "I am shocked and devastated to be falsely accused of violence against a woman. That's just not who I am."Knepper is the among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.