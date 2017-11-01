Love Never Dies now playing at DPAC

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most popular Broadway musicals of the past 30 years. In 2010 Andrew Lloyd Weber created the sequel Love Never Dies that opened in London's West End.Love Never Dies is set in New York City, 10 years after The Phantom disappears from the Paris Opera House. The Phantom lures Christine Daae' and her family to New York City where he tries to renew their tortured love affair.Love Never Dies is showing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through Sunday, November 5.