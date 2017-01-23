SUPER BOWL 51

Luke Bryan will sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Luke Bryan will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

NEW YORK --
In less than two weeks, country star Luke Bryan will perform the National Anthem before Super Bowl 51.

The NFL selected Bryan to sing the Star Spangled Banner as part of the Super Bowl pregame festivities.

Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and has hosted the ACM Awards for four consecutive years.

Bryan will join performers including Alicia Keys, Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks as artists who have performed past National Anthems at the Super Bowl.

