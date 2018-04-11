ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey admits battle with bipolar disorder, says she's no longer in denial

Mariah Carey arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Mariah Carey says she's no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.

In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer says she didn't believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.

The 48-year-old says she lived in denial and isolation and feared someone would expose her.

Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which involves periods of depression and hypomania, which involves irritability.

Carey says she's taking medication that's not making her feel too tired or sluggish.

"I got back to doing what I love," she says. "Writing songs and making music."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmariah careyentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
The Taylor Swift experience you don't want to miss
Disney designer cancels plans for NC theme park
Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Paul Ryan won't run for re-election: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Boy dies from energy drink; SC proposes bill to limit caffeine for teens
Show More
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Algerian military plane crashes in field, killing 257 people
Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
More News