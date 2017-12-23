ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for redemption

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
NEW YORK --
Mariah Carey is determined to have a better New Year's Eve than in 2016 - she is returning to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" after last year's debacle.

Carey 's live performance in Times Square on New Year's Eve 2016 was marked by problems - at one point she stopped singing - and it led to a public spat between the best-selling singer and dick clark productions as to who was at fault.

But both sides have kissed and made up.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018," a joint statement released to The Associated Press said. "See you in Times Square!"

Other performers already announced for the live Times Square performances include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland.

Carey was the first live headline performer in Times Square for the longtime special in 2005, and that performance went seamlessly.
