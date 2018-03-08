ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Hamill's childhood dream came true when he unveiled his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

LOS ANGELES --
Mark Hamill became a household name for his role in the intergalactic movie series "Star Wars." On Thursday, the beloved actor, known for playing Luke Skywalker, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Hamill spoke about living out his childhood dreams as an actor and the honor that comes with receiving a star. He thanked his family, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and especially the fans for helping him achieve his dream. The day was dubbed "Jedi Day" in honor of Hamill's achievement.

"From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride, thank you so much," Hamill said during the ceremony. "And may the force be with each and every one of you."

Lucas and "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford spoke at the ceremony. Ford took time to honor the third member of their trio, the late Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, was in attendance.

Hamill got his start in television on the show "Headmaster" and went on to star in several television series, films, and Broadway shows.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famestar warsactorhollywoodfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldentertainmentcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC11 is your home for American Idol
Monster Jam returns to PNC Arena
How to watch 'American Idol'
'The Bachelor' Arie says he's excited to start a family
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Durham Police investigate report of sexual assault near Duke campus
S. Korean official: Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un by May
Suspect sought in Raleigh SECU robbery
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
My phone is showing snow. Is that true?!
Wake County woman credits aspirin for saving husband's life
FBI opens criminal probe of police beating in North Carolina
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near NC 55 and Durham Freeway
Show More
12 new flu deaths reported, state's total to 276 for season
5 displaced after two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh apartment
Arrests made in Fayetteville hotel parking lot shooting
Police: Armed man hurls gay slurs outside LGBT club in Raleigh
Woman robbed, violently dragged for $400
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 8, 2018
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
Wake County woman credits aspirin for saving husband's life
Fans travel to ACC Tournament
More Video