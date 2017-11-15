ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill surprises fans on 'Star Wars' ride at Disneyland

EMBED </>More Videos

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, showed up on the Star Tours ride at Disneyland to surprise ''Star Wars'' fans. (HamillHimself/Twitter)

These Star Wars fans were ready for thrills, but what they weren't ready for was Luke Skywalker himself.

Mark Hamill showed up on the Star Tours ride at Disneyland as a surprise to fans ahead of the new film.

"The captain did mention something about a special passenger," a Disneyland worker announced to the riders beforehand. "Oh and the force is strong with this one."

Hamill's entrance was greeted with excited cheers as he asked, "There's no Star Wars fans here, are there?"

"It took me long enough- but my childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true!" the actor tweeted.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsdisneylandmoviescelebrity
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals ends with 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunman in fatal California shooting rampage raised in Raleigh
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
Another North Carolina woman hits lottery jackpot twice
Psychiatric patient, alleged killer escapes, gets on plane
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Raleigh business to distribute 2,500 turkeys
NC man, 79 accused of sexual assault of young teens
Man shot multiple times in Durham
Show More
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles
Child burned; mother furious about lack of medical care
Edgecombe County teen accused or raping 5-year-old girl
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
More News
Top Video
Gunman in fatal California shooting rampage raised in Raleigh
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
NC National Guardsmen return home from Puerto Rico
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
More Video