  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment

NEW YORK --
Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has been suspended from Twitter for harassing a journalist.

Lauren Duca is a freelance reporter for Teen Vogue who wrote a piece critical of President-elect Donald Trump.

After she defended the story in a testy interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Shkreli invited Duca to accompany him to Trump's inauguration. Duca responded by posting Shkreli's offer on Twitter and saying, "I would rather eat my own organs."

Shkreli later changed his Twitter profile picture to a digitally edited image in which he appeared to be embracing Duca on a couch. Duca tweeted pictures of the change to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter says in a statement that the platform's rules "prohibit targeted harassment, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttwittermartin shkreliu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Golden Globe Awards winners
'La La Land' dominates Golden Globes
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Roads treacherous, ice not expected to melt much today
SUV lands in Apex pool
School, business closings and delays information center
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Latest road condition information
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Show More
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Duke's Jefferson to miss game with bone bruise in foot
Deputy searching for suspect in fatal Florida police shooting killed in crash
US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
Principals find fun ways to announce snow day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos