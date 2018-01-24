ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel Super Heroes come to life at PNC Arena

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
We're used to seeing Marvel comic book characters on the big screen, but this weekend you can see them live at the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Marvel Universe Live! unites some of Marvel's greatest super heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. The action-packed show features cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts, and video projection as the super heroes try to protect an ancient artifact that holds immeasurable mystical power.

Marvel Universe Live! Opens Thursday, January 25 with 6 shows playing through Sunday.

