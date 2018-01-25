ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mattel introduces 'A Wrinkle in Time' Barbie versions of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling

Mattel has introduced its three dolls inspired by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's characters in "A Wrinkle in Time."

Danny Clemens
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --
Say hello to the three newest members of Mattel's Barbie lineup: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. The toymaker has unveiled dolls inspired by the three actresses' characters in Disney's upcoming film adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time."

The limited-edition line features Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit, three "powerful warriors made of stardust" who guide Meg Murry (portrayed in the film by Storm Reed) on a journey across the universe to find her missing father.

The dolls, which are available now for pre-order ahead of their Feb. 23 release, were designed by Carlyle Nuera.

Director Ava DuVernay - who herself was also featured on a Barbie doll in 2015 - posted a photo of the dolls to her social media accounts with a poignant message about representation.

"When Disney makes Barbies of your movie's characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these," she wrote.



DuVernay has been vocal about her support for diversity in the entertainment industry, pledging last year that the film would have a cast "that looked like you, looked like the real world."

"A Wrinkle in Time" hits theaters in the United States on March 9, 2018.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbarbiemovie newsdisneyoprah winfreyava duvernayu.s. & worldtoysmattel
