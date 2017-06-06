COMINGUPROSES

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!

EMBED </>More Videos

Big announcement on "After the Final Rose" special.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The cast and premiere date for the long-awaited fourth season of "Bachelor Nation's" summer guilty pleasure "Bachelor in Paradise" has officially been released!

The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from "The Bachelor" franchise who are back looking for a second chance at love.

They may have left brokenhearted, but now they are back, this time in paradise, hoping to turn their summer romance into something real.

"Bachelor in Paradise" cast list:

- Raven Gates of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Corinne Olympios of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Amanda Stanton of "The Bachelor" season 20 (Ben) and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3


- Alexis Waters of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Derek Peth of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- DeMario Jackson of "The Bachelorette" season 13 (Rachel)


- Lacey Mark of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Kristina Schulman of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- Danielle Maltby of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Taylor Nolan of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Robby Hayes of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- Ben Zorn of "The Bachelorette" season 11 (Kaitlyn)


- Jasmine Goode of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Vinny Ventiera of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo) and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3


- Alex Woytkiw of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


The show will premiere on Tuesday, August 8th at 8 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network.

Starting the following week, the show will air on Mondays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisecominguprosesABC premieresABC
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
'Bachelorette' Rachel on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Elections probe: Did Russian hacking effort reach NC?
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son
Raleigh City Council wants attorney review of short-term rental plan
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
Street-widening plans bringing relief to Cary drivers
Bill to nix concealed-carry permit causes rift
City officials extend Millbrook Road repairs 5 days
Show More
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
ATF: 5 rifles stolen from Clayton gun store still missing
Juror contempt prompts mistrial in NC church abuse case
Newborn born in deadly crash that killed mother dies
Gov. Cooper: "We are still in" to reduce pollution
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
Raleigh City Council wants attorney review of short-term rental plan
More Video