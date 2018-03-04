Kazuhiro Tsuji has established himself as a miracle worker in Hollywood. He's the makeup maestro who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," and that phenomenal work has earned him his third Oscar nomination."The amazing part about Gary is he's a talented actor...he just totally disappears and becomes Churchill," Tsuji said.Tsuji, who also created the illuminating eyes for the amphibian man in "The Shape of Water," said it took two makeup artists more than three hours each day to apply the Churchill makeup.