ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Meet the man who made Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill for 'Darkest Hour'

EMBED </>More Videos

Makeup designer Kazuhiro Tsuji has established himself as a miracle worker in Hollywood and earned his third Oscar nod for his work on "Darkest Hour."

Kazuhiro Tsuji has established himself as a miracle worker in Hollywood. He's the makeup maestro who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," and that phenomenal work has earned him his third Oscar nomination.

"The amazing part about Gary is he's a talented actor...he just totally disappears and becomes Churchill," Tsuji said.

Tsuji, who also created the illuminating eyes for the amphibian man in "The Shape of Water," said it took two makeup artists more than three hours each day to apply the Churchill makeup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodmovie newsOscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars live
How women dominated Hollywood in 2017
Double trouble: Actors in multiple Oscar-nominated films
SPONSORED: Why Hollywood loves Greater Palm Springs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
LIVE BLOG: Oscars 2018 fashion, winners and more!
Go behind the scenes with The Oscars: All Access
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
Woman found dead in river was naked, had zip tie on wrist
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville
Police: Man killed in Durham shooting
Show More
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Man overpays bill for more than two decades
'M.A.S.H.' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
More News
Top Video
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Blue Blood Rivalry Road 5K unites UNC and Duke fans
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
More Video