LOS ANGELES --After Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son had a successful second round of surgery on Monday, some famous friends are stepping up to fill in for the late-night host so he can be with his family.
Guardians of the Galaxy's Christ Pratt took over the first night, with guests Margot Robbie and Chris Stapleton.
Here's a look at Jimmy Kimmel Live the rest of the week:
Tuesday 12/5
Guest Host: Tracee Ellis Ross
Guests: Mary J. Blige, Amanda de Cadenet
Musical guest: Miguel featuring Travis Scott
Wednesday 12/6
Guest Host: Neil Patrick Harris
Guests: Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester with animals.
Thursday 12/7
Guest Host: Melissa McCarthy
Guests: Octavia Spencer, Dave Franco
Musical guest: Hanson
Kimmel's son Billy, who was born with heart defects, was originally supposed to have the surgery in October. Doctors were cautious because of colds in the Kimmel household and decided to postpone, according to the Associated Press.
Shortly after Billy's birth, Kimmel gave an emotional monologue about what his family went through and about children's access to healthcare.
"No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," he said.
Since then, Kimmel has been outspoken about healthcare on his show, recently getting into a Twitter feud with Roy Moore over the matter. Kimmel has also been posting updates on Billy's health, saying he's doing well.
