The Metropolitan Opera said Sunday that they are suspending their relationship with conductor James Levine following sexual misconduct allegations.The Met Opera released a statement on Facebook saying it was a 'tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected.'Levine's accuser, now middle-aged, contacted the police department in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he'd had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under age 18.He said he was reaching out to police in Lake Forest because some of his encounters with Levine took place there in the mid-1980s. Levine served as music director at the Ravinia Festival, outside Chicago, from 1973 to 1993.Met officials said in an earlier statement that Levine has denied the charges.