Metallica 'WorldWired' tour coming to Raleigh

On Monday, Metallica announced the North American leg of its "WorldWired" tour and one of those stops is Raleigh.The band will stop at PNC Arena on Jan. 28, 2019.Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.Fan club members can start purchasing tickets on Tuesday. Citi card members can also start buying tickets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.Spotify will also be offering pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday.Each ticket purchased includes either a physical or digital copy of the band's album "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."