ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker

(Left: Charles Sykes, AP; Right: Chris Pizzello, AP )

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A joke about Newark, New Jersey, on "The Mindy Project" led to dinner plans between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and actress Mindy Kaling.

Her character joked after hearing that Booker had come to her colleague's event that "I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?"

Booker tweeted "Ouch!" at Kaling on Thursday. He added that he still loved her, though.

She responded that if her character "shades" it, "it means we know it's cool," and said the love was mutual. Booker then asked her to dinner in Newark.



She asked for a train schedule, which the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey quickly sent her.


Booker called Kaling "Lyft worthy" and promised to send one.

Booker's spokesman says the date hasn't yet been scheduled.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcory bookertwitter
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2017 DPAC Something Rotten Sweepstakes
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
'Flip or Flop' star under fire after posting bikini pic
UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GOP struggles to govern despite monopoly in Washington
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Runners pound the pavement in All-American Marathon
Clayton police searching for robbery suspects
Authorities search for missing Franklin County man
1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Cincinnati nightclub
White House official: Trump aide leaving post
Show More
Man serving 5 years for taping dog's mouth
2 injured in Durham motorcycle accident
Gunman surrenders after hiding inside bus near Vegas Strip
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
Murder suspect found unresponsive hours after arrest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos