Miss America top leadership resigns in email shaming scandal

Some former Miss Americas who were attacked in emails from the pageant's CEO are calling on him and other organization leaders to resign. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

By WAYNE PARRY
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organization on Saturday, a day after he was suspended by the board. Also on Saturday, President Josh Randle and Chairman Lynn Weidner resigned.

The organization announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss America signed a petition calling on the group's leadership to step down.

The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them Thursday. Haskell said he made "a mistake of words."

Haskell's resignation is effective immediately, while Randle and Weidner will remain for a few weeks to help with a leadership transition.
