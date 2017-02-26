Celebrities and social media users offered their opinion on the talented actress' unfortunate flag encounter and how she kept on singing.
Getting slapped by a blue flag while singing on the oscars keeps one humble.— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017
Blue flag is the new left shark.— (((James Urbaniak))) (@JamesUrbaniak) February 27, 2017
Auili'i Cravalho just got whacked in the head by one of those flags and kept going. What a champ. #Oscars— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) February 27, 2017
And then Moana got hit in the head on the #oscars.— Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) February 27, 2017
When you get hit in the head with a flag during your #Oscars performance and don't miss a note— Alexandra Bracken (@alexbracken) February 27, 2017
If one of those flag people hit my hair it would be OVER— Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) February 27, 2017
Where is my gif of Auli'i Cravalho getting smacked in the head by a flag while singing her Oscar song and not dropping a beat? Gal's a PRO.— Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) February 27, 2017
Moana girl almost got knocked out live by those blue ocean flags. #realmvp— Cameron Moulene (@CameronMoulene) February 27, 2017
Cravalho tweeted after the performance of the Oscar-nominated song.
Speechless. ? pic.twitter.com/m8Nlk1WTif— Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) February 27, 2017
