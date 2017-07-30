ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mom secretly records daughter's zealous Disney karaoke

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother catches her daughter singing the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack. (WTVD)

A woman was shocked to find out her mother secretly recorded her passionate performance of a beloved Disney soundtrack, which her mom then posted on social media for the world to see.

Janet Baumeier Mazur said her daughter Lauren insisted she remembered the entire soundtrack from "Beauty and the Beast."

When Lauren was put to the test, she proved her love (and memory) of the Disney soundtrack - she could sing it without missing a beat! Lauren didn't need any lyrics in front of her to prove she remembered every single word, even changing her voice to mimic the various characters.

"Lauren's going to kill me because she didn't know I was secretly taping her with my phone," Mazur wrote on Facebook. "She told me that she remembered the entire soundtrack from Beauty and the Beast. We put on Disney karaoke to test her. It's pretty hilarious that she can do a one woman movie, lol!!!!! I'm sorry Lauren, but this is funny! There were no lyrics and she did it all by memory!"

The family dissolved into a fit of laughter when Lauren concluded her one-woman show. There's been no word yet if Lauren is aware of her newfound social media fame.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC11
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymoviesmusical
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Free concert tickets still available through Ticketmaster
Hidden Raleigh: Haunted orphanage
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
US bombers fly over South Korea after North's 2nd ICBM test
Man arrested for breaking into Goldsboro home
Police disrupt plot in Australia to 'bring down an airplane'
Man accidentally fires gun outside NC mall, hits driver
Van strikes pedestrians, drives into pond; 6 injured
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
Husband and wife both promoted to captain at NYPD ceremony
Show More
Driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase
CO official: 'Marijuana is gateway drug to homicide'
Police identify man killed in Durham shooting
Man burned after mystery package explodes on his doorstep
An autumn-like treat on the way!
More News
Top Video
It's National Cheesecake Day!
Man accidentally fires gun outside NC mall, hits driver
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
Rally protests alleged abuse in immigration detention centers
More Video