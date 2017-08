Motown's music spans and connects generations, but it all started with one man, Barry Gordy.Motown the Musical tells the story of the founder of the famous record company that launched the careers of such greats as Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, and many others.Motown the Musical is back at Durham Performing Arts Center for an encore week-long run. The show opens Tuesday, August 1 and plays through Sunday, August 6.