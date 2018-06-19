ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a health warning for those with epilepsy who go to see Incredibles 2. (KTRK)

Families going to watch "Incredibles 2" are seeing a new warning outside movie theaters.

Movie theaters across the country have placed signs to warn customers with epilepsy about flashing lights during the movie.
Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthmovie newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
One man says he's falling for Becca, then takes it back
Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Ashley and Jared of 'Bachelor in Paradise' engaged!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Video of child climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
Sheriff: Deputy sexually assaulted child, threatened mom with deportation
US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot
Show More
Man working on Wake County home critical after wasp stings
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
I-Team: Army bans CBD Oil after rash of ER visits at Fort Bragg
More News