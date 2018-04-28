ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once

EMBED </>More Videos

Popular movie theater subscription MoviePass is tightening its up offerings. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Danny Clemens
After changing its offerings so that users can only see four movies per month, MoviePass is now also only letting its users see the same movie once.

While the four-film limit introduced earlier this month applies only to new subscriptions, existing users said on social media that they're now impacted by the limitation on seeing films only once.

The popular service, which boasts millions of users, formerly let viewers see a movie per day for a $9.95 monthly subscription. The revised subscription limits the number of films but adds a three-month trial of iHeartRadio's All Access music streaming service.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that the four-movie plan is a temporary promotion, but he said he didn't know if the movie-per-day plan would ever return.

In response to user complaints about only being able to see a movie once, MoviePass wrote on Facebook, "We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!"

The change in offerings comes amid concerns over the service's long-term profitability. In an economy where a single movie ticket averages $9, MoviePass loses money if users see just one or two movies per month, according to the Associated Press.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmovie theatermoviesbusiness
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How you can own 'Avengers' cast's self-portraits
Dreamville: J. Cole announces new music festival in Raleigh
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver involved in Cary crash exits car, is fatally struck
Four Oaks man charged after shootout with Wayne Co. deputies
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
NFL Draft: Panthers get TE, Hines goes to Colts
18-year-old charged with murder in grandmother's death
Here's what you need to know to navigate Brewgaloo
Good Samaritan becomes apparent road rage victim in Alamance County
Kids, dog hailed as heroes for saving Fort Bragg mom
Show More
Garner craft beer brewer cancer-free - just in time for Brewgaloo
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit over 'mental trauma'
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
Apex Police issue 154 tickets in 3 weeks at dangerous intersection
Durham police make arrest in death of China Wok restaurant owner
More News