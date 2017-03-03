Must-see video: 4-year-old gives makeup tutorial

A 4-year-old with a passion for makeup is becoming an internet star after the girl decided to create her very own online tutorial.
"I use the sparkly one ... I'm 4-years-old so ... that's how I do it. Easily," she is heard saying in the video.
That tutorial - laying out the girl's beauty regimen - is trending now on social media.
Video makeup tutorials have become a popular way for people to demonstrate and review products.
