Must-see video: 4-year-old gives makeup tutorial

A 4-year-old with a passion for make-up is becoming an internet star (WTVD)

A 4-year-old with a passion for makeup is becoming an internet star after the girl decided to create her very own online tutorial.

"I use the sparkly one ... I'm 4-years-old so ... that's how I do it. Easily," she is heard saying in the video.

That tutorial - laying out the girl's beauty regimen - is trending now on social media.

Video makeup tutorials have become a popular way for people to demonstrate and review products.
