ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Today show co-host Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior, network announces

Matt Lauer appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 19, 2017, in New York

Today show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired for inappropriate behavior in the workplace, the network announced Wednesday.



Here is the text of the letter from NBC News President Andrrew Lack that was read on the show.:

"Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, but we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainment
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Durham woman creates dance move inspired by Bull City
Here are your 2017 Grammy nominations
'School of Rock The Musical' now playing at DPAC
Watch Sleeping Beauty Castle's holiday transformation
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: FBI asking whether new images could be missing girl
Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
Man arrested in connection with string of killings in Tampa
Emails reveal UNC leaders' angst over Confederate statue
Show More
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Durham officer injured while riding ATV at training range
NC student killed after log crashes through windshield
Facebook scam promises two free airline tickets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos