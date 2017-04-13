EASTER

NC's biggest Easter egg hunt returns to Fayetteville

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Hop in the Park (Epicenter Church)</span></div>
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville is gearing up for the 5th annual Hop in the Park to celebrate Easter!

The massive Easter egg hunt spreads nearly 200,000 eggs across Festival Park. The celebration features food, carnival rides, and live music - and everything is free!

The main event is when the Easter Bunny drops in via parachute onto Festival Park.

Hop in the Park is the state's largest Easter egg hunt, drawing nearly 25,000 people. This year, organizers from Epicenter Chuch expect an even greater turnout.

"We have people who have registered from as far as Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach," said event organizer Pastor Mark Knight. "So we've advertised outside of Fayetteville to see if it would draw people into the community, so it's going to be a great event."

Hop in the Park kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. Registration is still open at HopinthePark.com.

