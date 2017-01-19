  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Inauguration events begin with 'Make America Great Again' concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
EMBED </>More News Videos

Some residents are wary of noise and other potential issues from a new night club in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh business owner is excited about this weekend's opening of her new club.

But residents of a neighborhood behind it are dreading it.

Dubai Live is opening on Raleigh's Paula Street just across a small pond from the neighborhood.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The people who live there say the noise and crime from the club that used to be in the same building was unbearable.

They say music at the club was amplified as it crossed the water making it nearly impossible to sleep.

And, according to records supplied by Raleigh police, officers were called to the old club Luc Lounge more than 75 times in 2016.

They were also called to the building earlier this month while renovations were underway for the new club when someone fired more than a dozen shots at the structure.

In a statement provided to ABC11 the owner of the Dubai Live says her club shouldn't be judged on the reputation of previous clubs in the building.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE

She also says she has hired a sound engineer to make sure the club complies with Raleigh's noise ordinances.

The club's grand opening is Saturday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbardanceraleigh newsnoise complaintsmall businessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
Lady Gaga to perform from the roof during Super Bowl?
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
BSB tries to help 'Bachelor' Nick find 'The One'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
Gas leak shuts down part of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
Garner police strive to eliminate pedestrian accidents
Show More
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Members of the NC GOP head to Washington DC
Oakland Raiders file paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
More News
Top Video
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Kestrel Heights Charter School continues to battle woes
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
More Video