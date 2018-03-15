ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Netflix binge badges for kids' shows getting mixed reaction

EMBED </>More Videos

Netflix is testing out a new service that allows children to collect virtual patches for binge-watching some of their favorite shows. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
There are mixed reactions to a new plan to offer virtual prizes to people who binge-watch certain programs on Netflix.

You may have noticed patches popping up next to several shows on the streaming service, mostly geared toward children.

Critics don't like it.

They say it encourages children to watch too much TV by mimicking video game qualities.

The entertainment company says its goal was to "add an element of fun" to the TV experience and that binge badges are still in the testing stage.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixtelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
ABC11 is your home for American Idol
A talk with the new judges of 'American Idol'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
NC county illegally removed kids from homes
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Red Flag Warning issued for Central NC
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Show More
Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2M for false advertising
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
Larry Kudlow to become Trump's next chief economic adviser
Fayetteville man shot after altercation at Ace Cash Express
Cary residents try one more time to stop controversial gas station
More News
Top Video
How to get a great night's sleep
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
More Video