Netflix renews '13 Reasons Why' for second season

Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl.Season two will debut on Netflix in 2018.While Netflix doesn't release rating information, "13 Reasons Why" has proven a conversation-starting drama.Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.The second season will also be 13 episodes long.