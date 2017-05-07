NETFLIX

Netflix renews '13 Reasons Why' for second season

Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl.

Season two will debut on Netflix in 2018.

While Netflix doesn't release rating information, "13 Reasons Why" has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
