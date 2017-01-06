  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMINGUPROSES

Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
EMBED </>More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Nick Viall, "The Bachelor." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
A lot goes into being "The Bachelor" and Nick Viall seems to be taking it all in stride and enjoying it along the way. As for his exes, Kaitlyn and Andi, being paraded around during the promotion of season 21, he said that it doesn't really bother him. "I've always looked at my past as a way to help me be in the best possible position for the future, you know, it is what it is," Nick said.

Now that we are moving past the initial introductions, Nick said that his initial fears were then replaced by nerves when it came to talking to all of the women and dealing with all of the emotions involved. Generally speaking though, he said the women made the process fairly easy for him.

Beyond his time on this season, would Nick ever do another "Bachelor" franchise show again? "No matter what happens, I think I've probably exhausted my time on the 'Bachelor' world," Nick said. But that doesn't mean this is the last we'll be seeing of him. Did you see him dancing with the "fan" girl and learning ballroom on night one? It seems like "Dancing with the Stars" could be calling and he says he would probably be game for the experience.

Don't forget to watch week two of "The Bachelor" Monday night at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC!
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelornick viallbachelorABCcominguproses
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Q & A with 'The Bachelor' Nick Viall
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Nick Viall's heart
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Demon sighting' photo goes viral on Facebook
An American in Paris playing at DPAC through Sunday
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Hourly winter weather forecast
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest information on road conditions
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball taking place tonight
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Show More
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
More News
Top Video
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
More Video