OSCARS

'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars

In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson clenches his fists in victory after the jury said he was not guilty in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Daily News, Myung Chun, Pool)

O.J.: Made in America won the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars on Sunday.

The five-part documentary focuses on the life of O.J. Simpson, from his rise as one of football's most talented and charismatic stars, to his widely-publicized murder trial in what ESPN called "almost inarguably the defining cultural tale of modern America - a saga of race, celebrity, media, violence, and the criminal justice system."

The documentary, distributed by ESPN Films, was one of the most critically-acclaimed movies from 2016.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
