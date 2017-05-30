ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer

Olivia Newton John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Iconic performer Olivia Newton-John is once again battling breast cancer.

The singer and actress announced on her Facebook page Tuesday that what she originally believed to be back pain was actually breast cancer that had metastasized to her lower back.

Newton-John will undergo photon radiation therapy and expects to resume her tour later this year.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," Newton-John said in a news release.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcancerbreast cancercelebrityNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
Stars talk about ABC's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor separate after 18 years together
PHOTOS: Animazement returns to Raleigh
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deep cuts to Medicaid: What Trump's budget means for NC
NC House unveils portions of state budget plan
Principal calls black doll hanging from school building 'offensive'
32 arrested at NC General Assembly during NAACP protest
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
1500 block of Capital Blvd. closed for water line repair
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Show More
Durham Head Start receives $4M grant expansion
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Alligator hunting under consideration in N.C.
Hepatitis B, C on rise in North Carolina
Trump's communications director resigns
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos