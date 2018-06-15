ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah Winfrey, Apple team up for content development partnership

EMBED </>More Videos

At the Golden Globes, Oprah expressed gratitude to those who left their mark on the world and shared her advice for those who want to make a difference. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Television mogul Oprah Winfrey is teaming up with tech giant Apple for a multi-year content development partnership, the company announced Friday.

In a news release, Apple said Winfrey will focus on creating "original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world."

Apple did not name any specific projects attached to Winfrey's deal, though it said her programming will be included in the company's forthcoming slate of original content.

After her eponymous syndicated talk show ended in 2011, Winfrey turned her focus to OWN, a joint venture between her Harpo Productions and Discovery Inc. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey is the latest in a string of traditional broadcast television talent like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy who have signed deals with streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon Studios and Hulu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentoprah winfreytelevisionappleu.s. & worldCupertino
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
LAPD investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel's Stan Lee
Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial
Gaston County restaurant owner wins $10 million
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Rock Quarry Road reopened after concrete truck overturned in Raleigh
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
Teenager aims to track data to help cure Lyme disease
What some Knightdale business owners think of the town's rapid developments
Show More
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in the grass
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Crooks steal Houston woman's final wish involving her ashes
Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect
More News