Fox News says embattled host Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the network

Host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" program, on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos, in New York, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK --
Bill O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O'Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis' hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O'Reilly has ruled the "no spin zone" with cable news' most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.
