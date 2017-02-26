OSCARS

Oscar red carpet trends: White and gold

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stars arrive at the red carpet in gold and white colors.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars red carpet runway was full of glitz and glamour on Sunday, with many standouts rocking looks incorporating white and gold details.

Naomie Harris wore a knee-length dress with a cutout under the bust and a train. Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss and Sofia Carson also wore white gowns.


Many other celebs also wore off-white outfits, including Michelle Williams, Felicity Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, Auli'I Cravalho and Isabelle Huppert.

The trend wasn't lost on the guys. Jamie Dornan, David Oyelowo, Dev Patel and Ryan Seacrest wore white or off-white tuxedo jackets.

Gold outfits also sparkled on the red carpet. Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson and Jessica Biel wore stunning gowns in the popular shade.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsoscar fashions
Load Comments
OSCARS
'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery
Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County
Show More
1 killed in Durham shooting
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
Hoke County man charged with murder
Oscars by the numbers
Girl calls 911 after shooting her dad
More News
Top Video
Hoke County man charged with murder
NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years
1 killed in Durham shooting
Annual food drive in Raleigh honors slain students
More Video