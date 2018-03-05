OSCARS

Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' takes home best picture

EMBED </>More Videos

"The Shape of Water," which had a leading 13 nominations at Sunday's Academy Awards, won the best picture Oscar. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
"The Shape of Water," which led with 13 nominations at Sunday's 90th Academy Awards, has won the best picture Oscar.

The love story between a mute woman and a mysterious, scaled creature beat the other two major contenders for the night's top honor: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Get Out."

Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won the best actress and best actor awards.

Oldman and McDormand's win were also no surprise, as both were favorites in the leading actors category.

Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time tackling some of the controversial issues facing Hollywood this year.

The awards show, hosted by Kimmel for the second year in a row, comes as the Time's Up and #MeToo movements are taking center stage. Gender equality is a hot topic at the event.

But first in his opening monologue, Kimmel addressed last year's fiasco when the name of the wrong film was announced as Best Picture winner.

"This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," Kimmel jokingly advised winners. "Give us a minute."

MORE: Full list of 2018 Oscar winners

Kimmel also talked about the sexual harassment scandals enveloping Hollywood, with Harvey Weinstein one of just many examples of bad behavior.

He noted that the punishment for Weinstein - including being kicked out of the academy and essentially exiled from Hollywood - was long overdue.



"We can't let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example," he said.

"And the truth is if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time in every other place they go."

The first Oscar of the night was awarded in the Best Supporting Actor category to Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."

MORE: Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Retired Lakers great Kobe Bryant won in the Animated Short Film category for "Dear Basketball," the film he wrote that was directed by Glen Keane, with a score by John Williams.

Among other notable winners were Guillermo del Toro, Best Director for "The Shape of Water," Allison Janney for Best Supporting Actress for "I, Tonya" and Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

"The greatest thing that art does, and that our industry does, is erase the lines in the sand," said del Toro.

"Get Out" won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, and Pixar's "Coco" won for Best Animated Feature.

MORE: What to know about this year's Oscar best-picture race

Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the Oscars stage to present the Best Picture award after the envelope snafu last year.

"It's so nice seeing you again," said Beatty with a grin.

This time, the correct winning film was announced, and "The Shape of Water" cast and crew thanked the public.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesmovie newsaward shows
OSCARS
Frances McDormand's big moment: What is an 'inclusion rider'?
Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar win
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Roger Moore and others remembered at the 2018 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Frances McDormand's big moment: What is an 'inclusion rider'?
Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar win
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Roger Moore and others remembered at the 2018 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
16-year-old reported missing out of NC has been found in SC, dad says
4 Islamic State group suspects detained after possible attack on US Embassy
MOTEL MURDER: Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister during sex
$275K going to family of each person slain in Vegas shooting
NC bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
NC man faces 37th child sex charge; bail at $4.6M
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
Show More
The end of an era for Grayson Allen
Average NC teacher pay hits $50K a year for first time
School safety forum in Garner scheduled for Monday evening
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2018 Live Blog: Fashion, winners and more!
More News
Top Video
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
School safety forum in Garner scheduled for Monday evening
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
The end of an era for Grayson Allen
More Video