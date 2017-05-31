Pack Pride? Justin Bieber steps out in NC State shorts

Justin Bieber looks delighted in a cowboy outfit as he struts around NYC https://t.co/8A5EWjvOQ9 pic.twitter.com/UGTN10tdpu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 31, 2017

I'm conflicted — Chris Hathcock (@ChrisLHathcock) May 31, 2017

i don't know how to feel about this https://t.co/4cIUR2Mz5c — andy veasey (@freeveasey) May 31, 2017

Like most college fan bases, NC State fans are usually up for some kind of national respect and/or acknowledgment. That said, today's sighting of Justin Bieber in a cowboy hat and NC State shorts has many of them conflicted.Perhaps Kevin Keatts' early success on the transfer trail has raised some eyebrows in the pop music community!I guess we'll know Justin is serious about his new Wolfpack affection if he shows up at a game at PNC Arena.