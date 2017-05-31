  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pack Pride? Justin Bieber steps out in NC State shorts

Justin Bieber speaks at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Culver City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By
Like most college fan bases, NC State fans are usually up for some kind of national respect and/or acknowledgment. That said, today's sighting of Justin Bieber in a cowboy hat and NC State shorts has many of them conflicted.

Perhaps Kevin Keatts' early success on the transfer trail has raised some eyebrows in the pop music community!


I guess we'll know Justin is serious about his new Wolfpack affection if he shows up at a game at PNC Arena.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjustin biebernc state university
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Concert series starts in Durham Central Park on June 23
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
Stars talk about ABC's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Firefighters rescue suspect who fell into creek during chase
Boost to the military: What Trump's budget means for NC
NC website company claims it hasn't been paid $18K
Police: 2 NC teens used dating site to steal men's cars
Private school bus runs off road, into woods in Cary
LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
Police investigate decomposed body found in NC apartment
Show More
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
Caterpillar laying off 85 workers in North Carolina
Man took photos of child in bathroom, Durham police say
NC government spending bill heading to House budget panel
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos