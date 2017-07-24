ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paula Patton talks about starring in ABC's limited series 'Somewhere Between'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Paula Patton about her new limited series on ABC. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
What if you had the most awful day of your life, only to find out you had a chance to change the outcome?

"Somewhere Between," stars Paula Patton as "Laura Price," a local news producer in San Francisco helping the police hunt down a serial killer.

After the killer strikes this mother close to home, a twist of fate allows a reset, and Laura relives the week prior to the string of murders.

Patton talked about playing Laura and her role on this limited series, which she compared to a really long movie, but in a way that allowed for character exploration.

"We thought of this as a 10-hour movie, because certainly, there's an ending," Patton said.

As her character unravels the mysterious connection between herself and the killer, she realizes that changing fate could require the ultimate sacrifice.

"I didn't really know everything that she would become," Patton said. "I was kind of changing as she was changing as I was reading each new episode and that was really thrilling and exciting."

Patton teased viewers on Twitter with an amazing shot of the landscape the show used as its backdrop, but declined to say where it was taken.

"Maybe that was a bad idea because I want people to enjoy where it was meant to be, but we went to really cool places which aren't really where we are," Patton said.



One other reason to watch, 90's heartthrob Devon Sawa is among her co-stars!



"Somewhere Between" will make its series premiere on Monday, July 24th at 10/9c on The ABC Television Network.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
'Learned lesson:' Singer McCreery cited on gun charge at RDU
Hidden Raleigh: Haunted orphanage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
96lbs of pot and counterfeit items seized in Sanford
Sheriff: Estranged husband shot wife in murder-suicide
Man charged in Raleigh triple shooting
Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple child sex charges
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Read Kushner's full statement to Senate Intelligence Committee
Chainsaw attack in Switzerland injures at least 5
Search on for armed man in NC national forest
Show More
Brazilians funneled as 'slaves' by NC church, ex-members say
Honorary Alaska 'mayor,' Stubbs the cat, dies at 20
AUTHORITIES: Mom killed in Moore Co. crash, kids safe
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
More News
Top Video
Search on for armed man in NC national forest
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
Man charged in Raleigh triple shooting
More Video