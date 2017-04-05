ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pepsi says it's pulling widely mocked ad

Kendall Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Pepsi is pulling an ad that has been widely criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said Wednesday in a news release. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize."

It said it was "removing the content and halting any further rollout."

The ad shows Kendall Jenner, a member of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV family, stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of young protesters. The protesters cheer after Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, who takes a sip.

PepsiCo Inc. had previously said the ad would "be seen globally across TV and digital" platforms, and had stood by the ad late Tuesday. In its statement Wednesday, PepsiCo apologized to Jenner for putting her "in this position."

Critics say the image of Jenner handing the officer a Pepsi evoked a photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans approaching an officer at a demonstration in Baton Rouge last year.

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentkardashian familypepsiprotest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Something Rotten! Now Playing at DPAC
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival underway Thursday
John Stamos helps man propose to his girlfriend
Harrison Ford retains pilot's license after OC airport incident
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Risk for overnight tornadoes increases
Man accused of raping resident of group home
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
Woman charged with burning child
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
Trump removes Bannon from National Security Council
22 companies pull advertising from 'The O'Reilly Factor'
Show More
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with DWI
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
Pregnant Asheville woman gives birth in family van
Woman found wandering claims to be mermaid
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for April
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
More Photos