PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII

For the record, I was the ONLY one standing for the National Anthem on this plane. I LOVE YOU @Pink!!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 4, 2018

Pink singing that well with the flu is goals and shout out to my friend @leslieodomjr for a stunning performance. Bravo to both! — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 4, 2018

Justin Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show, but he's following Leslie Odom Jr. and P!nk in musical performances.Odom sang "America the Beautiful" before Sunday's game backed by Minneapolis-area singers from the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and Communication program.P!nk sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" as she battled the flu. It wasn't clear if she sang to a pre-recorded track; the performance had an orchestra accompaniment, but there wasn't one on the field."My chance has finally come," she wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."Following her performance, several celebrities and fellow musicians took to Twitter to congratulate her for a job well done.