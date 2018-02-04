ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pink performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo&#47;Matt York)</span></div>
Justin Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show, but he's following Leslie Odom Jr. and P!nk in musical performances.

Odom sang "America the Beautiful" before Sunday's game backed by Minneapolis-area singers from the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and Communication program.

P!nk sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" as she battled the flu. It wasn't clear if she sang to a pre-recorded track; the performance had an orchestra accompaniment, but there wasn't one on the field.

"My chance has finally come," she wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."

Following her performance, several celebrities and fellow musicians took to Twitter to congratulate her for a job well done.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

