Pink to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII

Here are the Super Bowl national anthem singers through the years. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Super Bowl LII will start off with a bang with international music star Pink set to perform the national anthem.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist will sing before kickoff on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime.

The singer hinted at the announcement on Twitter on Friday by saying she was excited about "secret" things in 2018 that she couldn't reveal.


Pink will join the ranks of previous Super Bowl national anthem singers Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga and Idina Menzel.

She is known for putting on memorable performances including her gravity-defying performance off side of hotel at the American Music Awards.

