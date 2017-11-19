ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance off side of hotel on American Music Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do." - P!nk (American Music Awards® clips provided by DCP Rights, LLC)

P!nk is known for daring performances at the American Music Awards, but the "Raise Your Glass" singer just raised the bar.

The international superstar performed stories above the ground off the side of the JW Mariott in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," the singer said earlier in the weekend.

Social media singled out the performances as a highlight of the evening, with many complimenting the performance while others talked about the anxiety of watching her perform so high off the ground.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsmusic newsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
AMAs honor first responders in show open
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh police: 1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Border agent dies after being injured in southwest TX
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into NYC street
Show More
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
More News
Top Video
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
More Video