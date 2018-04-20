ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead

In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, the Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ-producer, Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York. Avicii released his debut album, "True," on Sept. 17, 2013. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."



His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."

His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne'
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns
Durham auto repair shop owner faces tax evasion charge
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
Show More
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Truck overturns during multi-vehicle wreck; minor injuries reported
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
How April 20 became a pot day
More News