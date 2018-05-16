Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Programming Alert: Due to breaking news the remainder of General Hospital will air later tonight
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Programming Alert: Due to breaking news the remainder of General Hospital will air later tonight
Full Story
Email
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Programming Alert: General Hospital to air in late night
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 02:02PM
Due to breaking news, the remainder of General Hospital will air tonight after Nightline at approximately 1:07 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Terrorism concerns arise as Royal Wedding nears
The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
THE LATEST: Teachers rally in Raleigh
LIVE BLOG: March for Students and Rally for Respect
Michigan State, Larry Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
NC teacher shows ABC11 reporter kindness during March for Students
Resource officer took down suspected gunman at HS near Chicago
Woman invents 'Bug Bite Thing' to stop that annoying itch
800-pound "goat-antelope" escapes from zoo enclosure
Show More
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
Parents, kids pledge support for teachers marching in Raleigh
Cookie dough spill spreads sweet stuff on NC street
Spring Lake residents hung out to dry over landowner's water bill woes
ROAD RAGE: 2 young Wake Co. women shot at on the way home from work
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham