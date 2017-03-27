A pugtastic new animated series is coming soon to the Disney Channel!Created by comedian Harland Williams, "Puppy Dog Pals" follows two fun-loving pug brothers named Bingo and Rolly. Disney says their adventures take them around their neighborhood and around the globe while demonstrating positive lessons about friendship, problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and adventure.Recurring guest stars include musician Huey Lewis, Patrick Warburton ("Family Guy"), Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock"), Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live") and Mo Collins ("Fresh Off The Boat")."Puppy Dog Pals" debuts on the Disney Channel at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 14.