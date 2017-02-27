OSCARS

PricewaterhouseCoopers apologizes after Oscars Best Picture mix-up

The accounting firm released a statement apologizing for the mix-up in the "Best Picture" category. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty)

In one of the most shocking moments in the history of the Oscars, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of the Best Picture award until the true winner of the award, Moonlight, was announced. On Monday, accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers released a statement apologizing for the mix-up.

"We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.

---PwC"

PwC is the accounting firm tasked with counting the Oscar ballots and delivering the envelopes containing the winners. The two balloting leaders from the firm were Martha L. Ruiz and Brian Culling, who oversee the envelopes throughout the evening and hand them to presenters when they go out on stage.

This year, presenter Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope, which contained the winner for Best Actress, La La Land's Emma Stone, instead of Best Picture. Beatty's co-presenter, Faye Dunaway, then announced La La Land as the winner.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodbuzzworthywatercoolerOscarsLos Angeles
Load Comments
OSCARS
Steve Harvey: 'Call me Warren Beatty'
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch ABC11 with an antenna
Bill Paxton honored by storm chasers with GPS tribute
Steve Harvey: 'Call me Warren Beatty'
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: We all need answers
Large woods fire burning in the southeast Durham area
NC trooper resigns, accused of drunk police chase
Fayetteville police seek suspect in sexual assault case
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Show More
Dump truck falls in Durham construction hole
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
Man wanted after wild chase in Wake Forest
Man killed in Durham house fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos