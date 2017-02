Alisa Beal thought she was appearing on the Rachel Ray show for a makeover special, but what she didn't know was her Fort Bragg soldier husband was hiding backstage.Beal lost more than 50 pounds before the show and had kept the weight loss a secret from her husband Sgt. Terrence Beal.She came out to show the makeover results for Rachel and the audience, but didn't know that her husband had come home from deployment until he walked out and surprised her.