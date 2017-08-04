ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh mayor proclaims September: M.A.I.N. Events Month

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane presented Sir Walter Raleigh with a proclamation declaring September 2017 as "M.A.I.N. Events Month" in the City of Raleigh.

"It's just a great showcase for the city," Mayor McFarlane told ABC11. "It's a great way to showcase the diversity and the talent of the arts and excitement that's right here in Raleigh."

M.A.I.N. is an acronym that stands for: music, art, innovation, and noise.

The month will start with the 2017 African American Cultural Festival in downtown Raleigh on Sept. 2-3. The event will feature an array of African-American vendors, dancers, art, and plenty of live music.

To wrap up M.A.I.N. Events Month, the weekend of Sept. 29-30 will play host to the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival.

For a complete listing of the month's events, click here.
